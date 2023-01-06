ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.17

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 13459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in ODP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ODP by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 47,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 7.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.