Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading Up 0.9%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$68.39 and last traded at C$68.39. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.75.
Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$65.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.
Olympia Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.
Read More
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.