OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $150.18 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. OMG Network has a market cap of $150.18 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00006317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

