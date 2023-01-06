OmniaVerse Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 41.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $413,829.75 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00448522 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.01738119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.38 or 0.30642620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars.

