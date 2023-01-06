Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 15,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Onfolio Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Institutional Trading of Onfolio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Onfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.
Onfolio Company Profile
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
