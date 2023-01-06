Oracle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 103,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 43,096 call options.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. 325,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,346. The firm has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.