Orbler Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for $7.30 or 0.00043650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00444300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.88 or 0.02167838 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,081.04 or 0.30354168 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

