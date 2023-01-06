Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $47.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Orchid has a market cap of $47.66 million and $1.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040988 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00235025 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06839096 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,145,866.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.