OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.16 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $1.05 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

