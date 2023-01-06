Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 878,947 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,191,000. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up 1.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.60% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 174,886 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.78 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

