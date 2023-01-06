Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 98.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $94,865,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 463.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

