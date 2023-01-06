Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 418.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.43 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

