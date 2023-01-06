Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

