Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 4,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 69,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,379,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,905,000 after purchasing an additional 689,281 shares during the last quarter.

