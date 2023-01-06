Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151,064.86

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $151,064.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,917.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00447459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00919312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00114820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00597874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00252830 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,396,008 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.