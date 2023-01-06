Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OXSQG)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of OXSQG opened at $21.60 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

