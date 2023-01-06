Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 7.3%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 10,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,578,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGY shares. Wedbush began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

