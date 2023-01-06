Patrick O’brien Sells 15,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) COO Patrick O’brien sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,375 shares in the company, valued at $15,456,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 945,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.