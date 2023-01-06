PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Down 4.7%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $131.15 and last traded at $132.29. Approximately 13,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 629,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.