Phil Mottram Sells 5,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phil Mottram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 15,242,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,610,246. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after buying an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.