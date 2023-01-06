Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $85.59

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.59 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 80.10 ($0.97). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 81.40 ($0.98), with a volume of 519,832 shares.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £439.73 million and a PE ratio of 534.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.55.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

