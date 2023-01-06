Piper Sandler Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Upwork has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,359 shares of company stock valued at $759,211 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after acquiring an additional 457,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after buying an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $51,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

