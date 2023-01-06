PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0194

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $462,434.89 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

