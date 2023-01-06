Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.34

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as high as C$4.48. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 50,287 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.20.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

