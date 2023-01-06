Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.34

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as high as C$4.48. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 50,287 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.20.
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
Featured Stories
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.