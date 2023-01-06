POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.15. 13,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 14,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.23 million. On average, analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

