Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Powered Brands Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powered Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 80.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.