PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 10,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 334,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.18 million. Equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

