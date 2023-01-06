Prakash Arunkundrum Sells 5,831 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Logitech International Stock Up 3.0 %

Logitech International stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

