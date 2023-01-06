Premia Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $53,601.09 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Premia has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

