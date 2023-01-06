Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.10

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.10 and traded as low as C$83.56. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$85.25, with a volume of 37,001 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.4999996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

