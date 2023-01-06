Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

