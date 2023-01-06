Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.