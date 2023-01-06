Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
