Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $126,418,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $261.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.16 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.