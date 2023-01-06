PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Cowen lifted their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of PVH opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

