Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Reduced by Analyst

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATEN stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $1,555,514. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

