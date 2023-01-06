QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $461,798.53 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00449482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.01741649 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.60 or 0.30708186 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.244088 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $446,815.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

