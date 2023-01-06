QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.08

Shares of QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $25.50. QNB shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1,279 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.53.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.
QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
