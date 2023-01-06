QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 112.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $112.37. 94,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

