QUASA Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $102.45 million and $127,940.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00121656 USD and is down -28.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,512.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

