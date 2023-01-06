Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 18,500 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $136,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,698.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,210 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $335,634.20.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.44. 791,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 627,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

