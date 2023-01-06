Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 18,500 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $136,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,698.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,210 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $335,634.20.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00.
NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.44. 791,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
