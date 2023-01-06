ReddCoin Trading Down 4.5% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $986.09 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00448591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018700 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

