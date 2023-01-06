RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $190.97

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.97 and last traded at $189.87, with a volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

