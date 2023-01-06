Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Render Token has a market cap of $105.88 million and $8.86 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00446734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.01667874 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.92 or 0.30520428 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

