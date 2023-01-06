Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RTOKY opened at $31.82 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.