Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RTOKY opened at $31.82 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

