Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.