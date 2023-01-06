Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pegasystems Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Pegasystems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $34.38 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $270.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

