Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Express, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPR. TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Express Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Express

NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.94 on Friday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co lifted its stake in Express by 26.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 423,310 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

