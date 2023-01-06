Revain Price Down 11.9% This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $46.87 million and approximately $350,962.76 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00447196 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.60 or 0.01703893 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.82 or 0.30552004 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain (REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
