RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $51.24 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,257,219.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

