Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.53. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

